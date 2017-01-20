Le Mars Daily Sentinel

Kingsley-Pierson girls overwhelm MMCRU

KINGSLEY -- It was another strong performance for the No. 9 Panthers as they took care of MMCRU 81-36. Kingsley-Pierson forced turnover after turnover on the night with five players having at least four steals. The game began with a 9-0 run for the Panthers before Emily Moser hit a free throw to put the Royals on the board. It was one of Moser's team-leading nine points in the game...