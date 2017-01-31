Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Its all about involvementLE MARS Saturdays Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner was a time to celebrate the community and its people. Volunteers play an important role in many activities, and such is the case...
LCS advances large number to state speechLE MARS Le Mars Community High School was one of 12 sites in Iowa to host District Large Group Speech competition Saturday, Jan. 21, with students from 26 area schools competing in the day-long...
- Lady Jays fall to HMS at homeLE MARS -- After surging to an early 12-2 lead, the Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team couldn't keep up the momentum, falling to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73-47 Tuesday night. While it seemed that the momentum the team received with their win over Clay Central-Everly the last time around sparked the team in the early going, the Hawks found their own momentum and won their fifth straight game...
Therese Freking (1/30/17)Therese Marie Freking, 89, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Therese was born Feb. 12, 1927, at Le...
Betty Lambert (1/27/17)Betty Lambert, 82, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Betty Jean Barwick was born on Nov.14, 1934 in South Carolina to Watson and Margaret (Cutter)...
Dorothy M. Peterson (1/27/17)Dorothy M. Peterson, 96, of Hawarden, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden. Dorothy Marie Peterson, the former Dorothy Wilhelmi, was born March 28, 1920 in Le...
Robert W. 'Bob' Miller (1/27/17)Robert W. "Bob" Miller, 88, of Merrill, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars where he resided for the past three years. Bob was born on Nov. 4, 1928 in Porterfield,...
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
Wedding: Joseph and Emily Hoelker (1/4/17)Emily Lake of Le Mars and Joseph Hoelker of Kingsley were united in marriage Aug. 6, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Father Jeff Norfolk of Vermillion, South Dakota,...
