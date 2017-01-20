Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Rotary honors local high school seniorsLE MARS -- Each month during the school year, the Le Mars Rotary club recognizes three senior students from Le Mars Community and Gehlen Catholic High Schools at the Rotary noon luncheon. The...
Bibler to use insanity defensePLYMOUTH CO. -- An attorney acting on behalf of Thomas Bibler, 34, of Le Mars, filed Bibler's notice of intention to offer evidence of an affirmative defense: insanity and/or diminished...
- Kingsley-Pierson girls overwhelm MMCRUKINGSLEY -- It was another strong performance for the No. 9 Panthers as they took care of MMCRU 81-36. Kingsley-Pierson forced turnover after turnover on the night with five players having at least four steals. The game began with a 9-0 run for the Panthers before Emily Moser hit a free throw to put the Royals on the board. It was one of Moser's team-leading nine points in the game...
Brenda Sjovall (1/20/17)Brenda Sue Sjovall, 42, of Beresford, South Dakota, formerly of Le Mars, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after a three and a half year battle with cancer. Brenda was...
Kaye Kurth (1/20/17)Kaye Kurth, 74, of Le Mars, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at her home in Le Mars following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Parish ...
Gordon Greene (1/20/17)Dr. C. Gordon Greene, 85, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes in Sioux City. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church in Le Mars,...
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
Wedding: Joseph and Emily Hoelker (1/4/17)Emily Lake of Le Mars and Joseph Hoelker of Kingsley were united in marriage Aug. 6, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Father Jeff Norfolk of Vermillion, South Dakota,...
Help WantedHELP WANTED: Professional Office is looking for a Part-Time Office Assistant for its Le Mars office. A person with great people skills and computer knowledge is essential. Proficiency in computers and computer technology with knowledge of Word, Excel and QuickBooks is beneficial. Training in abstracting and title search along with real estate closings a plus but will train. Flexible hours for the part-time employee. The position may work in to full time employment if requested. Please send...
Help WantedThe Shepherd's Closet Thrift & Christian Resource Center has immediate opportunity for a part-time Store/Department Manager. Self-motivated team play a must, retail experience a plus. Pick up an application at the store or email your resume to zestos.rod@gmail.com
Le Mars Apartments for Rent1 & 2 BR apartments. Appliances furnished. No pets. No smoking. 712-540-6352
AuctionsSpring Consignment Sale April 1, 2017 9:30 AM Stabe Auction & Realty. Randy 712-540-9640
Area Houses for RentDuplex for rent. 235 3rd St Merrill, Iowa. No pets. No smoking. $675 Month plus deposit. 712-540-0535
