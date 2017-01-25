Le Mars Daily Sentinel

Jordan Helms is at the helm of the boat for Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- While Le Mars sits along the banks of the Floyd River and Lawrence, Kansas sits along the Kansas River, neither place would seem to be a hotbed of activity for much in the way of sporting activity on the water. For these towns in the landlocked Midwest, the sport of rowing likely isn't the first sport to come to mind. However, for one Le Mars Community graduate, the sport of rowing has become a passion...