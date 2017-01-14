Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Public gets first look at new libraryLE MARS -- A public unveiling of the proposed renovation plans for the Le Mars Public Library was held Thursday night. A public meeting was held after the Le Mars City Council requested it go before...
Gehlen Catholic musicians to perform at Diocesan Honor Band FestivalLE MARS -- Twenty-seven Gehlen Catholic seventh-12th grade students will be among musicians performing Wednesday, Jan. 18, during the 21st annual Diocesan Honor Band Festival. The 6 p.m. concert will...
NWICDA Honor Choir features Gehlen High School Choir, LCS vocalistsLE MARS -- Eight Gehlen Catholic High School and eight Le Mars Community High School vocalists have been selected for the Northwest Iowa Iowa Choral Director's Association (NWICDA) Honor Choir. The...
- Gehlen girls lose to South O'BrienLE MARS -- After defeating MMCRU in their previous game, the Gehlen Catholic girls could not string together two wins in a row as they lost to South O'Brien 59-42. Gehlen held a 10-8 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, but South O'Brien closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to take the lead...
Howard Mathiasen (1/11/17)Howard Mathiasen, 84, of Harlan died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn. Howard Mathiasen was born on June 9, 1932 in Harlan, to Edward and Hannah (Greve) Mathiasen. He...
Lorraine Hatz (1/10/17)Lorraine Hatz, 97, of Alton, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City. Lorraine was born July 31, 1919 at Le Mars, the daughter of Peter and Ida (Ley) Thoma. She was...
Sr. Mary Clare Walling, O.S.M. (1/9/17)Sr. Mary Clare Walling, OS.M., died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. Clare Walling was the oldest of 14 children born to Cyril and Margaret Flynn Walling on April 26, 1931 in Anthon. There...
Bertha 'Bobby' Lindstrom (1/6/17)Bertha Irene "Bobby" Lindstrom, 97, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Bertha Irene Lindstrom was born on Jan. 24, 1919 on a farm near Truesdale, the...
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
Wedding: Joseph and Emily Hoelker (1/4/17)Emily Lake of Le Mars and Joseph Hoelker of Kingsley were united in marriage Aug. 6, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Father Jeff Norfolk of Vermillion, South Dakota,...
Business Services4Ever Painting, Interior, Wallpaper Removal/Hanging, Kitchens, Baths, Bedrooms, Ceilings. Experienced. 712-395-2100
Help WantedFull-time administrative in Le Mars. Applicants should be able to type 40+ WPM, honest and very detailed. Experience with Quick-books, Excel and Word would be great! Benefits include very flexible hours with Holiday and vacation pay. Hourly pay will be subject to experience and performance! Please send cover letter/resume to: Office position, PO BOX 506, Le Mars, IA 51031
Le Mars Apartments for Rent2 Bedroom upstairs apartment. Appliances furnished. No pets. References required. Call 712-540-3068
AnnouncementsExperience the beautiful Pacific NW on Paul and Elaine De Jongs summer tour. Pacific NW Grandeur July 10 22. Seattle, Mt. Rainier & Victoria Butchart Gardens, Columbia River Gorge and much more! Departs from Orange City. Call Elaine at 712-395-0105 for details or to sign up.
AnnouncementsTravel south this Spring with Paul and Elaine De Jong by Ultra Coach to our New Orleans and the Deep South tour April 21 30. Stay in French Quarter, have swamp tour, Vicksburg Military Battlefield, Elvis Graceland and birth home and much more! Call Elaine for details or to sign up. Departing from Orange City. Allied Tour and Travel. Tel. 712-395-0105.
