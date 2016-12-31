Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Train, semitractor-trailer collide on Plymouth StreetLE MARS -- A southbound train collided with a semitractor-trailer at the crossing on Plymouth Street East (Hwy. 3) in Le Mars at 3:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Union Pacific train was southbound...
A celebration of 125 years and countingLE MARS -- Banners on the pillars at Primebank in Le Mars shout out the news that Primebank turned 125 years old in 2016. As bank President Matt Ahlers explains, the actual charter was official Dec....
A Christmas miracleLE MARS -- A Le Mars couple received a very special Christmas gift this year. Alexes Utesch and Mitch Sorensen welcomed a baby boy, Paxtyn Mitchell Sorensen, at 6:27 a.m. on Christmas day at...
- 16 for 2016 (Part 3): Counting down Plymouth County's top athletes, teams and sports stories of the year2016 was yet again an exciting year for sports here in Plymouth County. As the year comes to a close we will count down the top 16 athletes, teams and stories that defined the last year in sports. Check back each day as we count down from 16 all the way to the No. 1 sports story of 2016...
Myrna Wittkop (12/30/16)Myrna (Mert) Wittkop, 86, of Le Mars, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars, after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. We are grateful that her struggle is over....
John Leavitt (12/30/16)John Leavitt, 89 of Marcus, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, 2016 at 11:23 p.m. at his home in Marcus. John W. Leavitt was born Jan. 26, 1927 in Marcus, the son of Roger T. and Bernice (Briggs)...
Darlene Poulson (12/30/16)Darlene Poulson, 92, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Darlene Doris Klein was born Nov. 8, 1924 in Marion County, Kansas, the daughter of Dave and...
Charlotte March (12/30/16)Charlotte March, 81, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Charlotte Faye Wilson was born Dec. 13, 1935 in Roseau, Minnesota, the daughter of Lyle and Dora...
Help Wanted
Residential Support ProfessionalCome and work at Opportunities Unlimited where you will cultivate, rebuild, guide, mend and positively impact lives. We are currently seeking qualified applicants for the following positions: Residential Support Professionals: Full-time hours...
Help WantedResidential Support Professionals: FT-second shift. Apply online at www.opportunitiesunlimited.com
For SaleSecond Appearance Downtown Sioux Center 50% off storewide beginning January 4, 2017. Now accepting Summer Consignments.
Work Wanted
ConstructionJ&J Construction big or small we do it all! Windows, doors, trim, siding, new construction, remodel you name it we do it! Call 712-540-6076 or 712-541-5889
Le Mars Apartments for RentFor Rent. 1 bedroom, newly updated main floor apartment. Appliances & washer / dryer are furnished. Full basement, no pets, no smoking. Please call 712-541-0142 for appointment.
Notices (3)
Employment (10)
Merchandise (1)
Rentals (2)