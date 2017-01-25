Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
An honor years in the makingREMSEN -- The Remsen St. Mary's Hall of Fame just got a little bigger. Carol Nitzschke-Henrich, Class of 1976, and Jeff Schorg, Class of 1984, were inducted into elite company after the RSM girls...
-
Good tidings and good will
-
Le Mars Library receives new computersLE MARS -- Thanks to the Community Foundation of Greater Plymouth County and city tax dollars, six new computers were installed over Thanksgiving weekend at the Le Mars Public Library. These...
- Beeck talks $25,000 request (1/25/17)
- Deputy safety is paramount (1/25/17)
- A blizzard should only come from DQ (1/24/17)
- Eagles Club announces closing (1/24/17)
- Round 'em up (1/24/17)
- Movin' on up... LCS robotics team advances (1/24/17)
- Ready, set, scamper (1/24/17)
- Council talks salaries (1/24/17)
- Remsen St. Mary's event gives a voice to the voiceless (1/24/17)
- Youth move on in KOC Free Throw Contest (1/23/17)
- Jordan Helms is at the helm of the boat for JayhawksLAWRENCE, Kan. -- While Le Mars sits along the banks of the Floyd River and Lawrence, Kansas sits along the Kansas River, neither place would seem to be a hotbed of activity for much in the way of sporting activity on the water. For these towns in the landlocked Midwest, the sport of rowing likely isn't the first sport to come to mind. However, for one Le Mars Community graduate, the sport of rowing has become a passion...
- Sentinel Player of the Week- Jan. 24, 2017 (1/24/17)
- Bishop, Henrich highlight wrestling quadrangular at A-W (1/24/17)
- Le Mars Community bowling throttles Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1/23/17)
- Tough day for Le Mars Community wrestling at Heelan Duals (1/23/17)
- Westerners sweep Trinity Christian (1/23/17)
- Blackhawk wrestling competes at Omaha Burke Invitational (1/23/17)
-
Gerald 'Jerry' Chapman (1/25/17)Gerald Jerry Chapman, 78, of Le Mars, died Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home in Le Mars. Gerald Vincent Chapman was born Sept. 2, 1938 on a farm in Sioux County, the son of Thurit T.K. and...
-
Gerald 'Jerry' Chapman (1/24/17)Gerald Jerry Chapman, 78, of Le Mars, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his home in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday at All Saints Parish St. James Catholic Church in Le...
-
Darlene Douvia (1/23/17)Darlene Douvia, 83, of Remsen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes in Sioux City. Darlene was born Aug. 10, 1933 to Earl and Celia (Dickmann) Hanno at Remsen. She was raised...
-
Kaye Kurth (1/23/17)Mary Kay Kaye Kurth, 74, of Le Mars, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 from cancer at her home in Le Mars, surrounded by her family. Mary Kay Kaye Hames was born March 6, 1942 in Le Mars, the daughter...
-
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
-
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
-
Wedding: Joseph and Emily Hoelker (1/4/17)Emily Lake of Le Mars and Joseph Hoelker of Kingsley were united in marriage Aug. 6, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Father Jeff Norfolk of Vermillion, South Dakota,...
For SaleFor sale 4 Bridgestone Tires Dueler A-T P265-70R17 Call 712-540-3409
WantedWork Wanted ; Drywalling : hanging / taping / finishing. Residential. Call for free estimate. 712-305-8747
Help WantedFULL TIME EVENING CUSTODIAN : High school diploma or equivalent and basic computer skills required. Experience working in custodial field or floor maintenance, knowledge of floor care and floor care equipment, and skilled in operation of floor machines desired. Graduate of building, grounds, and maintenance program and bilingual in English and Spanish languages preferred. Applications accepted until position is filled; review of applications to begin immediately. For more details go to...
Help WantedGROUNDSKEEPER/MAINTENANCE. Responsible for daily operation of college grounds and equipment. High school diploma or equivalent, Class B CDL driver's license or ability to obtain one within one year of initial hire, knowledge of fertilizing and spraying applications, and basic computer skills required. Must have the ability to work weekends and nights when required. Bilingual in the English and Spanish languages preferred. Applications accepted until position is filled. For more details...
Le Mars Apartments for Rent2 BR apartment in Le Mars. Stove, Rfrig.Washer/Dryer and garage. No pets. No smoking. 712-378-2318
Notices (1)
Employment (16)
Merchandise (4)
Rentals (9)
Real Estate (1)
Latest State & Nation News
Weird News