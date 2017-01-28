Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Davis, Collins are honored employeesLE MARS The Le Mars Community School District Foundation honored two district staff members as Employees of the Month for January. Beth Collins and Amy Davis, secretaries in the high school...
-
Legislative update with HolzDES MOINES As we end the third week in our legislative session, I do have good news. We have finely reached an agreement on the FY 2017 Deappropriations Budget Bill for the $117 million revenue...
-
Renowned opera singer to perform during Northwestern chapel serviceORANGE CITY Internationally renowned opera star Simon Estes will perform during a Northwestern College chapel service at 11:05 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Christ Chapel. The event is free and open...
- LCHS releases first semester honor roll (1/28/17)
- Local film festival features U.S., international short films (1/28/17)
- It's a dog's life (1/27/17)
- A winter wonderland (1/27/17)
- Manley claims jackpot prize (1/27/17)
- 'The Boy Next Door' (1/27/17)
- Honoring a legacy in the Akron community (1/27/17)
- Ebert now to go to trial (1/26/17)
- Boss' latest appeal denied (1/26/17)
- An honor years in the making (1/25/17)
- A-W hangs tough for a half, falls to HintonHINTON -- A competitive first half gave way to Hinton pulling away in the second half as they defeated Akron-Westfield 69-51 on Saturday. Led by the hot-shooting hand of Nick Jacobs, the Westerners stayed right with Hinton through the first half, tied after a quarter and down by just three points at 34-31 at halftime...
- Lady Westerners stay hot with 12th straight win
- Bulldogs rout Cherokee for second time
- Bulldogs best Braves in ranked Lakes Conference showdown
- Panthers cruise to opening round WVC tourney win over OA-BCIG (1/28/17)
- Gehlen boys respond with win over Clay Central-Everly (1/28/17)
- Lady Jays score win over Clay Central-Everly (1/28/17)
-
Betty Lambert (1/27/17)Betty Lambert, 82, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Betty Jean Barwick was born on Nov.14, 1934 in South Carolina to Watson and Margaret (Cutter)...
-
Dorothy M. Peterson (1/27/17)Dorothy M. Peterson, 96, of Hawarden, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden. Dorothy Marie Peterson, the former Dorothy Wilhelmi, was born March 28, 1920 in Le...
-
Robert W. 'Bob' Miller (1/27/17)Robert W. "Bob" Miller, 88, of Merrill, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars where he resided for the past three years. Bob was born on Nov. 4, 1928 in Porterfield,...
-
Therese Freking (1/26/17)Therese Freking, 89, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Services are pending with the Fisch Funeral Home & Monuments in Remsen. Condolences...
-
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
-
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
-
Wedding: Joseph and Emily Hoelker (1/4/17)Emily Lake of Le Mars and Joseph Hoelker of Kingsley were united in marriage Aug. 6, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Father Jeff Norfolk of Vermillion, South Dakota,...
Area Houses for Rent2 BR House in Brunsville. Main laundry. Appliances, Garage, $575 Month 546-8556
For SaleFor sale 4 Bridgestone Tires Dueler A-T P265-70R17 Call 712-540-3409
WantedWork Wanted ; Drywalling : hanging / taping / finishing. Residential. Call for free estimate. 712-305-8747
Help WantedFULL TIME EVENING CUSTODIAN : High school diploma or equivalent and basic computer skills required. Experience working in custodial field or floor maintenance, knowledge of floor care and floor care equipment, and skilled in operation of floor machines desired. Graduate of building, grounds, and maintenance program and bilingual in English and Spanish languages preferred. Applications accepted until position is filled; review of applications to begin immediately. For more details go to...
Help WantedGROUNDSKEEPER/MAINTENANCE. Responsible for daily operation of college grounds and equipment. High school diploma or equivalent, Class B CDL driver's license or ability to obtain one within one year of initial hire, knowledge of fertilizing and spraying applications, and basic computer skills required. Must have the ability to work weekends and nights when required. Bilingual in the English and Spanish languages preferred. Applications accepted until position is filled. For more details...
Notices (1)
Employment (9)
Merchandise (4)
Rentals (9)
Real Estate (1)
Weird News