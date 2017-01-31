Le Mars Daily Sentinel

Lady Jays fall to HMS at home

LE MARS -- After surging to an early 12-2 lead, the Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team couldn't keep up the momentum, falling to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73-47 Tuesday night. While it seemed that the momentum the team received with their win over Clay Central-Everly the last time around sparked the team in the early going, the Hawks found their own momentum and won their fifth straight game...