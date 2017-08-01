Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
Newspaper scam alertLE MARS -- Attention Daily Sentinel readers, we have been made aware of a scam targeting local newspapers. Readers are receiving calls saying their "local newspaper subscription renewal is due" and...
And the race is on...1LE MARS -- The Le Mars community was well represented at cyclocross nationals in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, Jan. 7. Central Junior Cycling (CJC), a prospering youth cycling organization, sent...
Smith honored for passion for nursingAKRON -- A rural Akron nurse has been recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education. Dr. Diane Smith, who recently joined Mount Marty College...
- Heissel joins sheriff's office
- Growth continues at MMCRU
- Head Start applications now being accepted (1/8/17)
- Fair board to hold meeting (1/8/17)
- LCHS students take eighth in auto skills contest (1/8/17)
- Rotary honors local high school seniors (1/7/17)
- LCS Student Council to raise money for those fighting cancer (1/7/17)
- Driver in semi vs. train sent to hospital (1/6/17)
- A most pleasant New Year's surprise (1/6/17)
- Making a long trek to its new home (1/6/17)
- Gehlen girls fall to Harris-Lake ParkLE MARS -- Gehlen Catholic dominated the offensive glass against Harris-Lake Park but the team could not turn those second-chance opportunities into points as the Lady Jays fell 55-35. Gehlen picked up 28 offensive rebounds, more than the Wolves had in total rebounds (26)...
Bertha 'Bobby' Lindstrom (1/6/17)Bertha Irene "Bobby" Lindstrom, 97, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Bertha Irene Lindstrom was born on Jan. 24, 1919 on a farm near Truesdale, the...
Margaret Posthuma (1/6/17)Margaret Posthuma, 103, of Le Mars, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Le Mars in Le Mars. Margaret Posthuma was born on March 31, 1913 in Alvord, the oldest of four children...
Bill Bogh (1/6/17)Billy Ray Bogh, 81, of Rogers, Arkansas, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Circle of Life Hospice after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 14, 1935, to Raymond and Emilia Bogh (Miller) in Le Mars. He...
Marvin W. Nathan (1/6/17)Marvin W. Nathan, 88, of Battle Creek, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, after a brief illness. He was born on Aug. 10, 1928 to William and Selma...
Le Mars Apartments for RentFOR RENT: Two bedroom apartment, With appliances and Washer / Dryer. $625 / month. Application required. No pets / smoking. Call 712-540-7553
Le Mars Apartments for RentFor Rent. 1 bedroom, newly updated main floor apartment. Appliances & washer / dryer are furnished. Full basement, no pets, no smoking. Please call 712-541-0142 for appointment.
Le Mars Houses for Rent3 BR House. $495 Month. No pets. Rented as is. 215 5th Ave SW (Hwy 75) 548-4700
AuctionsSaturday, February 4, 2017 @ 10:30 AM Farm Machinery Auction JD Combine, Volvo Truck & Grain Trailer, Tractors, Skid Loader, 5 Grain Bins, Shop Equipment & Tools 32502 Marble Avenue, Hinton, IA Mike Wiener, Owner Auctioneers Jim Klein & Denny OBryan Klein Realty & Auction 712-786-2870
Help WantedENROLLMENT MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST Individual will facilitate student admissions and assist students with academic pursuits. Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science Degree and proficiency in basic computer skills required. Bachelor's degree, experience in student affairs/student services or community college work, and bilingual in English and Spanish languages preferred. Applications accepted until position is filled. For more details go to www.nwicc.edu. Click on "Alumni &...
