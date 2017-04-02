Le Mars Daily Sentinel

Hinton girls defeat Gehlen Catholic in offensive struggle

HINTON -- Neither team had a whole lot of luck placing the ball in the hoop on Friday night, but Hinton was able to do so at just a slightly better clip as they swept the season series from Gehlen Catholic with a 38-29 win. Gehlen shot just 13 percent from the floor while Hinton made a modestly better 30 percent of their shots...