Le Mars Daily Sentinel

16 for 2016 (Part 3): Counting down Plymouth County's top athletes, teams and sports stories of the year

2016 was yet again an exciting year for sports here in Plymouth County. As the year comes to a close we will count down the top 16 athletes, teams and stories that defined the last year in sports. Check back each day as we count down from 16 all the way to the No. 1 sports story of 2016...