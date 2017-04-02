Le Mars Daily Sentinel

-
A letter from Chuck Holz1DES MOINES As we begin the fourth week of this legislative session, Im pleased to report that we finely passed our first bill on Monday. This bill was Senate File 130 (SF 130) which was the...
-
LCS students compete at Ames Lab Science BowlLE MARS Four Le Mars Community High School students competed in the Ames Lab/ISU Science bowl on Jan. 28 in Ames. LCHS competitors were Jeff Ahlers, Chloe Evans, Luke Sudtelgte, and Landen...
-
Holz welcomes Hinton FFA members
- LCS students to compete in Quiz Bowl Tournament broadcasts (2/4/17)
- Gehlen cafeteria staff named Employees of the Month (2/3/17)
- Hodgson honored by United Way (2/3/17)
- Gehlen Catholic advances to state speech contest (2/3/17)
- A $2m investment in the future (2/2/17)
- The Abbeys owners to pay fine for residents worthless care (2/1/17)
- Its all about involvement (2/1/17)
- Hinton Fire continues long-standing tradition (2/1/17)
- LCS advances large number to state speech (2/1/17)
- Employees, bosses honored at chamber banquet (2/1/17)
- Hinton girls defeat Gehlen Catholic in offensive struggleHINTON -- Neither team had a whole lot of luck placing the ball in the hoop on Friday night, but Hinton was able to do so at just a slightly better clip as they swept the season series from Gehlen Catholic with a 38-29 win. Gehlen shot just 13 percent from the floor while Hinton made a modestly better 30 percent of their shots...
-
Jordan 'Bud' Paulin (2/3/17)Jordan B. Bud Paulin, 56, of Sioux City, formerly of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at his home following a brief illness. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jordans...
-
Ronald Kallsen (2/3/17)Ronald Kallsen, 78, of Struble, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Struble. the...
-
Therese Freking (1/30/17)Therese Marie Freking, 89, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Therese was born Feb. 12, 1927, at Le...
-
Betty Lambert (1/27/17)Betty Lambert, 82, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Betty Jean Barwick was born on Nov.14, 1934 in South Carolina to Watson and Margaret (Cutter)...
-
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
-
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
For SaleSecond Appearance Downtown Sioux Center 75% Off Store wide February 8-11 Closed February 13-15. Now accepting Summer Consignments.
Help WantedSYSTEMS INTEGRATION SPECIALIST Full time. Will maintain, analyze, design, troubleshoot, and support server-based applications and web applications/functionality; assist with helpdesk support; and coordinate with other IT staff to ensure infrastructure requirements are met for the applications. Associate Degree in Applied Computer Technology or equivalent experience and web programming and customer support experience required. Excellent benefit package including fully paid family medical...
Help WantedResponsible for processing all customer sales orders. Responsible for delivering information and resolving issues in an accurate and timely manner, while supporting good relationships with both internal and external customers. Maintain an in-depth knowledge of products and services offered Create and edit all sales orders in adherence to the stated guidelines and processes 2 year degreeExperience in a fast paced customer service role or order management role in a high volume manufacturing...
Help WantedLocal Truck Driver Needed Work Schedule - Drivers generally work Monday - Friday and are home every night, with some Saturdays Work Hours - Generally will start between 5am-7am, typical day can range from 8-14 hours depending on routes assigned Compensation - Our drivers are paid a competitive hourly wage and are eligible for overtime! Paid Holidays and Paid Weekly Maintain set time schedules, with orders and pickups being executed efficiently and accurately Apply at Tritz Pallet Inc. @ 1811...
Help WantedSargisson Trucking Le Mars, Iowa. Looking for experienced driver FT or PT Flexible schedule. Local livestock hauling. Call 712-540-1141
Notices (1)
Employment (14)
Merchandise (2)
Rentals (10)
Real Estate (1)
Weird News