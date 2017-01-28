Le Mars Daily Sentinel

A-W hangs tough for a half, falls to Hinton

HINTON -- A competitive first half gave way to Hinton pulling away in the second half as they defeated Akron-Westfield 69-51 on Saturday. Led by the hot-shooting hand of Nick Jacobs, the Westerners stayed right with Hinton through the first half, tied after a quarter and down by just three points at 34-31 at halftime...