Le Mars Daily Sentinel

Gehlen cafeteria staff named Employees of the MonthLE MARS Members of the Gehlen Catholic kitchen staff were recognized as the February Employee of the Month at the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce coffee. The staff includes: Robin Ellensohn,...
Hodgson honored by United WayLE MARS The Le Mars United Way presented the Paul Olson Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award to Lisa Hodgson at the Le Mars Area Chambers Annual Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28. Hodgson, who is...
Gehlen Catholic advances to state speech contestLE MARS Gehlen Catholic High School will send five entries to the State Large Group Speech Contest in Spencer Saturday, Feb. 4. The entries qualified for the state contest at the Jan. 21 District...
- Lady Jays drop game to No. 9 West Sioux at homeLE MARS -- Gehlen Catholic faced off against 2A No. 9 West Sioux on Thursday, falling to the Falcons 71-29. West Sioux now moves to 18-1 on the season with 17 straight wins since an early season five point loss to Unity Christian. The Falcons' win over Gehlen the first time around started off their winning streak...
Jordan 'Bud' Paulin (2/3/17)Jordan B. Bud Paulin, 56, of Sioux City, formerly of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at his home following a brief illness. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jordans...
Ronald Kallsen (2/3/17)Ronald Kallsen, 78, of Struble, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Struble. the...
Therese Freking (1/30/17)Therese Marie Freking, 89, of Le Mars, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Therese was born Feb. 12, 1927, at Le...
Betty Lambert (1/27/17)Betty Lambert, 82, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. Betty Jean Barwick was born on Nov.14, 1934 in South Carolina to Watson and Margaret (Cutter)...
Anniversary: Larry and Rosemary Radloff (1/18/17)Larry and Rosemary Radloff of Le Mars will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2017. No special celebration is planned. The couple's children request cards and memories be sent c/o Chris...
Anniversary: Gene and Janet Wurth (1/10/17)Gene and Janet Wurth of Remsen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Jan. 15, 2017. Gene Wurth and the former Janet Kunkel were married Jan. 10, 1957, at St. Mary...
